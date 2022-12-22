 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 feet due to a large northwest swell.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A least 9 dead as massive winter storm leaves more than a million without power and bitter cold across much of US

The massive winter storm battering the US with plunging temperatures coast-to-coast has left thousands without power. Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights ahead of the Christmas Holiday at O'Hare International Airport on December 22, in Chicago.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

A massive winter storm battered the US on Friday with frigid temperatures, high winds and heavy snow, leaving at least nine people dead, knocking out power to over a million customers and wrecking holiday plans from coast to coast.

The storm -- expected to intensify throughout Friday as it barrels through the Midwest and East -- is making for grim road conditions with poor visibility and ice-covered streets. Coastal flooding is also an issue, particularly along the shorelines of the Northeast.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla, Ross Levitt, Amanda Musa, Robert Shackelford, Caroll Alvarado, Rebekah Riess, Amanda Watts, Jason Hanna, Paul P. Murphy, Liam Reilly, Nicki Brown, Taylor Ward, and Dave Hennen contributed to this report.

