 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A kidnapped family of 4 has been found dead in California, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

The search for a family of four kidnapped in California ended Wednesday with authorities recovering their bodies from a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said during a news conference Wednesday night. "Horribly, horribly senseless what happened here."

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Taylor Romine and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred