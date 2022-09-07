 Skip to main content
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California

Hurricane Kay is forecast to track north, parallel to the Baja California peninsula, through September 9.

Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico, along the west coast of the central Baja California Peninsula on Thursday afternoon, triggering flooding concerns not just in that region, but in parts of California and Arizona too.

Hurricane conditions were impacting the peninsula Thursday and were expected to last several hours as the storm moved along the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph at the time of landfall, making it a Category 1 storm. It's expected to weaken throughout Thursday evening, the center said, but added that tropical storm conditions will spread northward.

CNN's Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

