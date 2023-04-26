 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A high school senior graduating two years early has been offered admission at more than 170 colleges and more than $9 million in scholarships

  • Updated
  • 0
Dennis Maliq Barnes

A high school senior in Louisiana has received more than 170 college acceptance letters and more than $9 million in scholarship offers.

A high school senior in Louisiana has received more than 170 college acceptance letters and more than $9 million in scholarship offers.

Dennis Maliq Barnes, a 16-year-old senior at International High School of New Orleans, told CNN he wasn't initially looking to set any records.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred