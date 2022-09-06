 Skip to main content
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope

In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team

A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.

At 161,000 light-years away from Earth in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is the nickname for 30 Doradus, the "largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, the galaxies nearest our Milky Way," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

