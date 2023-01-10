 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

A galactic merger brought a pair of supermassive black holes together

This illustration depicts the pair of black holes discovered amid a merger of two galaxies.

 Michael Koss/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/M. Weiss (NRAO/AUI/NSF)

Two supermassive black holes have been spotted feasting on cosmic materials as two galaxies in distant space merge — and are the closest to colliding black holes astronomers have ever observed.

Astronomers spotted the pair while using the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array of telescopes, or ALMA, in northern Chile's Atacama Desert, to observe two merging galaxies about 500 million light-years from Earth.

An error occurred