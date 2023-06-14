 Skip to main content
A former Harvard morgue manager is accused of stealing, selling and shipping human body parts, indictment says

A former Harvard morgue manager is accused of stealing, selling and shipping human body parts, indictment says

Cedric Lodge, 55, former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing, selling and shipping human body parts, according to an indictment.

(CNN) — A former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing, selling and shipping human body parts, according to an indictment.

Cedric Lodge, 55, who worked at the medical school’s morgue in Boston, “stole dissected portions of donated cadavers, including…heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains, without the knowledge or permission of (the school) and removed those remains from the morgue in Massachusetts and transported them to his residence in New Hampshire,” the federal indictment, filed Tuesday in US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, said.

