A Chinese man rode a hydrogen balloon to pick pine nuts. He ended up drifting 300km

 Google Maps

A man who lost control of his hydrogen balloon while harvesting pine nuts in China has been found and rescued -- after landing in a forest two days later and more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) away.

The man, surnamed Hu, had been working alongside a colleague on Sunday in Hailin county, Heilongjiang province, when they lost control of the balloon. While his colleague jumped to safety, Hu missed his chance and drifted away.

