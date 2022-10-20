 Skip to main content
A car found buried in a California backyard is being checked for possible human remains, police say

  0

Authorities investigating the mystery surrounding a vehicle buried on a residential property near San Francisco did not find human remains Friday, a day after cadaver dogs had indicated their presence in the area.

The vehicle buried in the backyard of a home in Atherton, California, was first spotted Thursday morning by landscapers working on a project for the current homeowner, police said.

An error occurred