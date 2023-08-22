 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his New York home, police say

  • 0
A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his New York home, police say

Police euthanized a bear after it attacked a child in the backyard of a New York home.

 WABC

(CNN) — A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his Westchester County, New York, home and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

The child was in the yard of the North Castle home when he was attacked around 11:16 a.m., the North Castle Police Department said in a news release. Authorities did not release specifics on the boy’s injuries.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred