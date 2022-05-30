A 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim wanted to go viral on TikTok, but was too young to have an account. Now her family wants to fulfill her dream

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
Tess Marie Mata, 10, one of the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas hoped to one day go viral on TikTok but she was too young to have an account, and now, her family decided to try and make that dream happen to honor Tess.
The video was posted to Veronica's account last week with the caption: "My sweet baby girl. She was taken from us because of a senseless act in a mass shooting. I never allowed Tess to post her videos because she was so young. But today I want to celebrate her by trying to fulfill her wish by becoming TikTok famous. #uvaldestrong."
Hill also shared and reposted the video, hoping his following would help it gain more attention. As of Monday afternoon, the video on Hill's account has more than 90,000 views, 33,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
Two of those comments come from the verified accounts of Lance Bass and Paris Hilton.
Bass commented "breaks my heart" on Saturday.
"We were excited because after that, we kind of knew that this was going to happen for her," Hill said. "Unfortunately, she just can't be around to see it."
Hilton left a comment on Sunday saying, "So sorry for your loss... Sending lots of love to you and your family."
Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also reposted the TikTok to their Instagram stories, according to Hill, though they have disappeared after the 24-hour post limit.
One of Tess' favorite bands was BTS, Hill said, adding that he hopes the video eventually reaches them. "It's something we definitely want to see happen for her," he said.
"It's hard to still wrap my head around this," Hill continued. "I wish she was around to see this,"