A 10-month-old and a dog are dead after being left in a hot car in Virginia, police say

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery speaks at a news conference in York County, Virginia, on September 13.

 WTKR

(CNN) — A 10-month-old and a dog are dead after being left in a hot car for about six hours on Tuesday in York County, Virginia, according to police – who say they found out after the child was brought to a hospital deceased and in a plastic bag.

Kristen D. Graham, 40, has been charged with felony child neglect and animal cruelty as a result of the incident, York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in a news conference on Wednesday.

CNN’s Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

