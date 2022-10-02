 Skip to main content
$95k reward offered for information on a series of homicides in Stockton, California, officials say

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a news conference on October 1.

 KCRA

A series of homicides in Stockton, California, are believed to be related, the city's police department says, and officials are offering a $95,000 reward for information in the case.

Five people were shot and killed in separate incidents beginning July 8 through September 27, according to police. All five victims were alone and were shot either in the evening or early morning hours, police said.

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

