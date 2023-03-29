 Skip to main content
9 soldiers killed after 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky during training mission, Army says

Nine US service members were killed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed late Wednesday in southwestern Kentucky, officials said. There were no survivors.

The two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell said early Thursday. They were taking part "in a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the base said in a statement on Facebook.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

