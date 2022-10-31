 Skip to main content
9 arrested over Morbi bridge collapse that killed 134 in India

Nine people have been arrested over the collapse of a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state that killed at least 134 people on Sunday, police said.

The suspects are all associated with Oreva, a Gujarat-based electrical appliances manufacturer that performed maintenance on the 230-meter long bridge in the town of Morbi, senior police officer Ashok Kumar Yadav told reporters Monday. The bridge had only reopened last week after repairs.

