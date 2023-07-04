 Skip to main content
9 are injured in shooting in Washington, DC, police say

(CNN) — Nine people were injured – including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old – in a shooting early Wednesday that happened as the victims were celebrating the Fourth of July in the nation’s capital, police said.

All nine had non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting near Meade Street in the Northeast quadrant of Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said.

