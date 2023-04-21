 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8 people, including 12-year-old girl, wounded in back-to-back shootings in Washington, DC, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights generic
By Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in two back-to-back shootings in Washington, DC on Friday night -- incidents that police are investigating as being connected.

Around 10:00 p.m. ET, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to sounds of gunshots in the district's southwestern quadrant, officials said. When they arrived, police found seven men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Most of the wounded took themselves to a local hospital, according to police.

CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred