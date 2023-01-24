 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 killed in apparent 'workplace violence' case in Half Moon Bay as California suffers 3 mass shootings in 44 hours

  • Updated
  • 0

The 66-year-old man suspected of killing four people at a mushroom farm in California and three others at a nearby site Monday was an employee of the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday.

"All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence," the sheriff said. "The only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that they may have been coworkers."

CNN's Taylor Romine, Casey Tolan, Jeff Winter, Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch, Sara Smart, Chimaine Pouteau and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred