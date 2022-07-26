 Skip to main content
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Construction workers evacuate a building after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, some 400 kilometers away, was felt in Manila on July 27.

 Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

At least five people died and 64 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported, citing authorities.

The 7.0-magnitude quake hit northern Luzon, the country's most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The agency originally designated the quake 7.1-magnitude, before downgrading it to 7.0.

