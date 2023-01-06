 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says

  • 0
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting on January 6 in Newport News, Virginia.

 Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference.

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Drew said. "We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man."

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred