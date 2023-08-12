 Skip to main content
6 people die as migrant boat sinks in the English Channel

(CNN) — Six people died after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, authorities say.

French officials said the country’s navy rescued 42 people and are transporting them to Calais, including five of the people who lost their lives. British ships rescued around 13 people, who have been taken to Dover in the UK.

