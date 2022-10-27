 Skip to main content
6 new species of rain frogs discovered in Ecuador

Six new species of rain frogs were discovered in Llanganates and Sangay National Parks in Ecuador.

 Puce-Bioweb

Six new species of rain frogs have been discovered on the eastern slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes, according to a statement from Ecuador's Ministry of the Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition.

The ministry said that three researchers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador and the National Institute of Biodiversity made the discoveries in Ecuador's Llanganates and Sangay National Parks, which protect rich and ecologically diverse Amazonian montane forests that are found on mountain slopes.

