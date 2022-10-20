 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

519 US service members died by suicide in 2021, Pentagon says

519 US service members died by suicide in 2021, Pentagon says

A new report from the Pentagon found that 519 US service members died by suicide in 2021, a decrease from the 582 cases in 2020.

 John Moore/Getty Images

A new report from the Pentagon found that 519 US service members died by suicide in 2021, a decrease from the 582 cases in 2020.

The 519 deaths last year involved active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor.

