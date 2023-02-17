 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of tropical moisture will remain over the islands for
the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms
will be possible. High rainfall rates are expected to result
in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already
saturated from recent rainfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

5 former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death plead not guilty

The Five officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death pleaded not guilty Friday, February 17. Top: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III. Bottom: Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith

 Memphis Police Dept.

Five former Memphis Police Department officers pleaded not guilty Friday at their arraignment on criminal charges connected to the January death of Tyre Nichols, whose brutal beating after a police traffic stop was seen on video.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Second-degree murder in Tennessee is considered a Class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison.

CNN's Nick Valencia, Shimon Prokupecz, Melissa Alonso, Nick Valencia, Amanda Watts, Sharif Paget and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

