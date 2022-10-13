 Skip to main content
5 dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, shooting, police say

North Carolina police said they are responding to an "active shooting" in an east Raleigh neighborhood.

 WTVD

Five people -- including an off-duty police officer -- are dead after a shooting Thursday in eastern Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was a Raleigh K9 officer with non-life threatening injuries and was later released, authorities said. The other victim is in critical condition, Raleigh police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said during a news conference Thursday night.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

