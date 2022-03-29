4th COVID-19 vaccine shot now available for seniors, immunocompromised

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is adopting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on additional booster shots.
People who are over 50, those 12 and up who are immunocompromised, or anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as primary and booster doses are now eligible for a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna. Eligibility goes into effect immediately.
According to a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii representative, 4th shots will be available to eligible Kaiser members who meet the requirements as soon as Tuesday, April 5.
“Additional booster shots allow people in these select populations to get extra protection against severe illness. A second booster can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.
“About 55% of people in Hawai‘i eligible for their first booster shot have received it. We strongly recommend the other 45% get their booster shot soon. Those now eligible for a second booster should determine the right time to get the extra protection another dose will provide. Anyone unsure about getting a second booster can consult their health care provider,” Char added.