 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4th COVID-19 vaccine shot now available for seniors, immunocompromised

  • Updated
  • 0
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization for fourth Covid-19 vaccine doses for people 65 and up

Pfizer and BioNTech are studying additional doses, including Omicron-specific vaccines. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday that he expects that a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is adopting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on additional booster shots.

People who are over 50, those 12 and up who are immunocompromised, or anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as primary and booster doses are now eligible for a second booster shot of the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna. Eligibility goes into effect immediately.

According to a Kaiser Permanente Hawaii representative, 4th shots will be available to eligible Kaiser members who meet the requirements as soon as Tuesday, April 5.

“Additional booster shots allow people in these select populations to get extra protection against severe illness. A second booster can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

“About 55% of people in Hawai‘i eligible for their first booster shot have received it. We strongly recommend the other 45% get their booster shot soon. Those now eligible for a second booster should determine the right time to get the extra protection another dose will provide. Anyone unsure about getting a second booster can consult their health care provider,” Char added.

COVID-19 vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK