 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 US citizens were kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico in case of mistaken identity, US official says

  • Updated
  • 0
4 US citizens were kidnapped by gunmen in Mexico in case of mistaken identity, US official says

The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, on Friday. Pictured are members of the National Guard in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, in 2021.

 Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images/File

Four US citizens were assaulted and kidnapped by gunmen in northeastern Mexico on Friday in a case of mistaken identity, a US official with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

The Americans are believed to have been targeted by mistake and were not the intended victims, the official said. Investigators believe a Mexican cartel likely mistook them for Haitian drug smugglers, the official said, adding investigators have not identified any concerning criminal history on the part of the Americans.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Karol Suarez and Jorge Engels contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred