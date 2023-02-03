 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report

Construction workers work on a building in Philadelphia in December of 2022.

 Matt Rourke/AP

America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly.

Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would have been a solid gain, still above the pre-pandemic average.

