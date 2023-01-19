 Skip to main content
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

T-mobile

T-Mobile said a “bad actor” accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the company said the hacker stole customer data that included names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, T-Mobile account numbers and information describing the kind of service they have with the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said no social security numbers, credit card information, government ID numbers, passwords, PINs or financial information were exposed in the hack.

