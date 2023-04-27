 Skip to main content
3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after Army Apache helicopters collide midair while returning from a training flight in Alaska

3 soldiers dead, 1 injured after Army Apache helicopters collide midair while returning from a training flight in Alaska

Two helicopters that crashed Thursday near Healy, Alaska, were part of the US Army's 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright.

 Eve Baker/Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office/AP/FILE

Three soldiers were killed and another was injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided Thursday as they were flying back from a military training flight near Healy, Alaska, US Army officials said.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene and the third died while being transported to a hospital, according to a release from the US Army's 11th Airborne Division.

