 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 people have died after infection with rare flesh-eating bacteria in Connecticut and New York

  • 0
3 people have died after infection with rare flesh-eating bacteria in Connecticut and New York

Vibrio vulnificus lives in warm, salty or brackish water and comes from the same family as the bacteria that causes cholera.

 BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

(CNN) — At least three people have died in Connecticut and New York after contracting a rare flesh-eating bacteria that can be found in warm, brackish waters or raw shellfish, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Two people in Connecticut became infected with Vibrio vulnificus and died after swimming in two separate locations on Long Island Sound, according to Christopher Boyle, director of communications for the state’s Department of Public Health.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred