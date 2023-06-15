 Skip to main content
3 people dead and dozens injured after tornado ripped through a town in the Texas Panhandle

Tornado impacts

A view of a damaged site in Perryton, Texas, as the town gets struck by a tornado, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

 Sabrina Devers

(CNN) — At least three people were killed and dozens were hospitalized after a tornado ripped through a town in the Texas Panhandle on Thursday afternoon, nearly leveling some buildings and prompting power outages.

Two of the fatalities happened in the downtown business district of Perryton and another person died in a trailer park in the northeast part of the city, fire chief Paul Dutcher told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Robert Shackelford, Amir Vera and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

