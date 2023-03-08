3 Los Angeles police officers were shot in a confrontation with a suspect, who has died, LAPD says

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were wounded Wednesday when gunfire erupted during a confrontation with a suspect, who was later pronounced dead, officials said.
Police were in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon searching for a parolee at large when they found the suspect inside a shed, LAPD Commander Stacy Spell said.
The suspect refused officers' orders to come out and police used a chemical agent to try to get the person to comply, according to police.
"That suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers," Spell said.
Three officers -- described as senior K-9 officers -- were struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Alfred Labrada.
During the confrontation, at least one officer returned fire, according to Labrada, but how many officers opened fir e and the number of shots fired remain under investigation.
A city-wide tactical alert was declared, and a SWAT team swept through the area, searching for the suspect.
The suspect -- who has not been identified -- was later found unresponsive and declared dead by paramedics, Spell said. It's unclear how the suspect died.
As the standoff unfolded, aerial footage from the scene showed a major police response in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
"Every day, the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at the news conference. "Tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real. I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition and are able to have a conversation -- with two of them, when I checked in on them just now."