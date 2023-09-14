 Skip to main content
2024 election-related violence among security threats facing US, DHS says

2024 election-related violence among security threats facing US, DHS says

People cast ballots in Los Angeles, California in November 2022. The Department of Homeland Security released a threat assessment for 2024 on September 14 outlining current and future threats the US faces.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security released a threat assessment for 2024 on Thursday, outlining current and future threats the US faces, including possible violence during the 2024 election season and on the Southern border.

In the report, the department said it expects next year’s election to be “a key event for possible violence and foreign influence targeting our election infrastructure, processes, and personnel.”

An error occurred