2 students dead, employee in serious condition in Des Moines shooting, authorities say

Two students are dead and one employee is in serious condition after a shooting incident at an educational program in Des Moines, Iowa, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

At 12:53 p.m., Police and fire personnel responded to a report of a shooting at 455 SW 5th Street, which houses a non-profit called Starts Right Here, police said in a news release.

