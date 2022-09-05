 Skip to main content
2 people were killed and multiple structures destroyed after a fast-moving wildfire erupted in Southern California

Firefighters are seen here battling the fast-moving Fairview Fire near Hemet, California, on September 5.

 Ethan Swope/AP

Two people were killed as a fast-moving wildfire swelled rapidly over parched vegetation in Southern California, forcing hundreds of residents to flee amid a severe heat wave that has enveloped the region.

The Fairview Fire ignited after 2 p.m. local time Monday and quickly scorched 2,000 acres, destroying at least seven structures and damaging several more near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire.

