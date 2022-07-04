 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

2 law enforcement officers shot during a July Fourth festival in Philadelphia, source says

  • Updated
  • 0
Philadelphia shooting

Two police officers were shot during a July Fourth celebration in Philadelphia, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

A Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head and a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the source said.

Both were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition and were evaluated in the emergency room, a hospital spokesperson told CNN.

Social media video of the incident shows large crowds of people running along Benjamin Franklin Parkway. A July Fourth concert and fireworks celebrations were taking place at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the city's official website.

It's unclear if police have apprehended anyone involved in the incident, but Philadelphia Police are advising people who are looking to reunite with loved ones on the parkway to meet at the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

