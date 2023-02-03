 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son

Pictured here is the scene where six people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed on January 16 in Goshen, California.

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Two suspects were taken into custody, one after a shootout, in a "cartel-style" massacre last month that left six people dead in central California, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, authorities announced Friday.

The suspects, identified in charging documents as Angel Uriarte, 35, and Noah Beard, 25, are known members of the Norteño gang, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said during a news conference. He said the January 16 shooting was the likely result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.

