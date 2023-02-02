 Skip to main content
$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype

A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America's housing crisis: a $150,000 home named Boxabl that can be built from the ground up in a few days.

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days.

