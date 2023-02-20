13 people taken to hospitals after explosion and fire at Ohio metal factory

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 517 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central, southern, and western
Oahu, with rain rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional
heavy showers are forming just south of Oahu and will likely
affect the island this evening. Grounds are saturated from
recent rainfall, and water will quickly run off.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The explosion and fire occurred around 3 p.m. Monday and left debris scattered around the area, Captain Brian DiRocco with the Oakwood Village Fire Department said.
Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals after an explosion at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio, according to Captain Brian DiRocco with the Oakwood Village Fire Department.
The explosion was at the I. Schumann & Co. building, a metal alloy factory, according to CNN affiliate WOIO, who is at the scene.
At least two people are in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, where four patients are being treated, according to Dorsena Drakeford, a media relations specialist at the center.
Several people have burn injuries, DiRocco said. All staff have been accounted for, he added. One additional person was treated at the site, DiRocco said.
The bulk of the fire was out as of 5 p.m., and crews are working on putting out hot spots, DiRocco said. The explosion and fire occurred around 3 p.m. Monday and left debris scattered around the area, he said.
Several fire departments responded to a large fire at the scene, the Twinsburg Fire Department said. The fire department sent one crew to respond to patients and they transported at least one person to the hospital, the department told CNN.
There is no word on what caused the fire, a Twinsburg Fire Department spokesperson said.
With the fire located in the area of Walton Hills and Oakwood, many rural fire departments are responding.
Stephenie Davis was at her job in Oakwood Village when she suddenly felt the entire building start to shake. She walked to a window and saw a "huge cloud of black smoke" coming from a building less than 1,000 feet away, Davis told CNN.
Davis and her coworkers went outside to see what happened and saw debris on the roof and scattered through the parking lot, she said.
"Some windows at our neighboring building in front of us were blown out, cars were damaged and debris was on the ground on fire," Davis said.
Videos posted to Facebook show a large smoke cloud consuming the sky as flames continue to burn at a building across the street. Pictures show the burning debris in the parking lot next to a truck with dents and damage.
"Everyone was in shock and looking at their cars and the building where the smoke was exiting," Davis said. "We heard another smaller boom and everyone started to either get in their cars to leave or go back into their work building for safety."
The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking residents to stay away from the area as crews continue to work.