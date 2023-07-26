 Skip to main content
12 people, including 9 civilians and 3 firefighters, suffer non-life threatening injuries after New York City crane collapse, FDNY says

(CNN) — Twelve people, including nine civilians and three firefighters, all suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crane collapse in New York City Wednesday, the Fire Department of New York confirmed to CNN.

All the injured were transported to local hospitals, according to the FDNY.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Jessica Prater contributed to this report.

