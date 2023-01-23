 Skip to main content
11 victims of Monterey Park mass shooting ranged in age from 57 to 76 years old, coroner says

All 11 victims of the mass shooting at a dance studio on Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California, were between the ages of 57 and 76, the LA County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

The victims, five men and six women, were all publicly identified on Tuesday by the coroner's office. The female victims were named as Xiujuan Yu, 57; Hong Jian, 62; Lilian Li, 63; My Nhan, 65; Muoi Ung, 67; and Diana Tom, 70. The male victims were identified as Wen Yu, 64; Valentino Alvero, 68; Ming Ma, 72; Yu Kao, 72; and Chia Yau, 76.

CNN's Taylor Romine, Eric Levenson, Amanda Watts, Stella Chan and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.

