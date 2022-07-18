 Skip to main content
  Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  Apply

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.

100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China

bones discovery
Courtesy Lida Xing

Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.

Several stone pits at the restaurant in Leshan, Sichuan province, contained the footprints of two sauropods, a type of dinosaur that lived during the early Cretaceous period, said Lida Xing, a paleontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences.

Xing's team confirmed the discovery on Saturday using a 3D scanner.

Sauropods, known for their long necks and tails, were the largest animals ever to walk the Earth. They could grow to the length of three school buses and were so heavy the ground must have shaken as they walked.

The two sauropods who left the footprints probably measured about 8 meters (26 feet) in body length, Xing said.

Though many dinosaur fossils from the Jurassic period have been uncovered in Sichuan, far fewer fossils from the Cretaceous period have been found. The Cretaceous period is when "dinosaurs really flourished," Xing said, adding, "this discovery is actually like a jigsaw, adding a piece of evidence to Sichuan's Cretaceous period and the diversity of dinosaurs."

China's rapid development in recent decades has made paleontology -- the study of ancient life through fossil records -- more difficult, Xing said.

"It's rare to find fossils in the city, because they were all covered by buildings," he said. His team aims to visit sites of potential discoveries within 48 hours of receiving a report, for fear they "may get destroyed by construction work in days," he added.

Before it was a restaurant, the location was used as a chicken farm, with the dinosaur footprints buried by layers of dirt and sand -- shielding them from erosion and weather damage.

The dirt was only removed about a year ago when the restaurant opened. The owner liked the natural look of the uneven stone, so left it untouched instead of leveling it with cement, Xing said.

As a result, "these footprints were well protected," Xing said. "When we went there, we found that the footprints were very deep and quite obvious, but nobody had thought about (the possibility)."

The restaurant owner has now fenced off the site to prevent people from stepping on the pits, and may build a shed to protect the footprints further, Xing said, adding that it was a welcome sign of greater scientific interest among the public.

"If it were 10 years ago, nobody would send me photos of suspected dinosaur (fossils or footprints)," he said. "But now, I get quite a few from normal citizens, and I confirm several dinosaur footprints every year."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Experts investigate dinosaur footprints in a restaurant courtyard in Leshan, Sichuan province, China. The results were publicly announced on July 16

