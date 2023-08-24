 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10 dogs died when a Washington, DC doggy daycare flooded. Dog owners are outraged that a dispatcher called it a ‘water leak’

  • 0

(CNN) — Maple, Malee and Zeni didn’t have much of a chance when six feet of floodwater rushed into their Washington, DC doggy daycare last week, their owners say, with some of the dogs locked in cages as the waters rose.

Severe storms with heavy rains the evening of August 14 brought a flash flood to the doors of District Dogs Northeast.

CNN’s Aaron Eggleston and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred