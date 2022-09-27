 Skip to main content
1 teenager dead, 4 other victims wounded after shooting behind Philadelphia high school, police say

  • Updated
A drive-by shooting behind a Philadelphia high school Tuesday afternoon left a 14-year-old dead and four other victims wounded, police said.

Players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage behind Roxborough High School at about 4:41 p.m. when a car drove up and multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, according to a statement from Philadelphia Police. The suspects then fled the scene in the car, police said.

