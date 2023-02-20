 Skip to main content
1 person dead after Monday explosion and fire at Ohio metal factory

  • Updated
  • 0

One of the 13 people taken to local hospitals after an explosion Monday at a metal factory near Oakwood, Ohio, has died, according to Captain Brian DiRocco with the Oakwood Village Fire Department.

The explosion was at the I. Schumann & Co. building, a metal alloy factory, DiRocco said.

