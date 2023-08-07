1 hurt in explosion at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory plant in Texas

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE...Across mountain terrain and downslope into leeward
sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and
the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
At least one factory worker was injured in a fire that broke out in a Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing and processing plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, fire officials said.
(CNN) — At least one factory worker was injured in an explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint manufacturing and processing plant in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas, fire officials said.
Firefighters received a call at 1:21 a.m. Monday, according to a Garland Fire Department public information officer. When the fire department arrived, the factory was on fire.
The fire alarm level was later upgraded to direct more resources toward putting it out, according to the department.
Sherwin-Williams said in a statement the fire was extinguished within a few hours. “One employee suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and has since been released,” said Julie Young, the company’s vice president of global corporate communications.
Production at the site has been suspended, she added, and an environmental assessment will be conducted when fire officials allow access to the site.
“We want to thank the first responders for assisting us and we will continue to work with the authorities as we complete our assessment,” Young said.
A cause of the fire has not been determined, and the department said while its investigation hasn’t begun, it will continue to monitor the scene due to the chemicals in the factory.
The plant manufactures mainly industrial coatings and resins, the company said.
Residents approximately a mile away reported hearing loud noises that may have been related to explosions, according to the fire department.
An earlier social media post from the fire department noted heavy road closures due to the incident.
“Multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED,” says the post. “Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays.”