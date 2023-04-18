1 dead in collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan, NYC official says

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 830 PM HST.
* At 627 PM HST, a shower was located 36 nm southwest of FAD Buoy CO,
or 44 nm southeast of Poipu, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy S, FAD
Buoy WK, FAD Buoy R and Makahuena Point.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan on April 18, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.
The FDNY used a robotic dog and drones to search the building for people inside because it is "completely unstable," New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito said everyone seems to be accounted for.
"We're trying to see if we can get up close to make sure that there's nobody in those cars," Esposito said.
Zach Powers, a freshman at Pace University, told CNN he was in his dorm Tuesday afternoon when he heard a loud bang followed by heavy rumbling.
"It lasted for 10 seconds, which was surreal," he said. "Then I see smoke flying towards our window, so I walk over to the window and see cars falling into a hole that's in the middle of the garage."
It looked like a floor caved in, Powers said. Fearing the worst, he put his shoes on and ran out of his dorm as fast as he could.
"We got out of the building before the smoke cleared," he said.
After he left his dorm, Powers said, he saw two people laying on the ground across the street from where the collapse occurred. He said firefighters were tending to them.
Video taken by Powers from his dorm, which is located on the 7th floor, shows the collapsed garage with multiple damaged vehicles.
Four of the injured were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Esposito said. One person did not want medical attention.
At least one worker in the building was trapped on one of the upper floors of the parking garage and while he was conscious and alert, he couldn't evacuate to a lower floor. FDNY officials were able to rescue him by getting him out across the roof to a nearby building and bringing him down to safety, Esposito said.
Firefighters initially began searching the building on foot, but the building continued to collapse and a decision was made to remove all rescue personnel from the site due to the building's instability, Esposito said, calling the collapse an "extremely dangerous operation."
Engineers with the Department of Buildings continue to check adjoining buildings, review drone footage and building records, and investigate possible reasons for the collapse, Vilenchik said.
There were no open violations nor active complaints about the building prior to its collapse, Adams said.