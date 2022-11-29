National Park with Two Active Volcanos Braces for Visitors

VOLCANO-- Visitors to the Big Island have a chance now to see not just one, but two actively erupting volcanos.
"We have 2 volcanos, with both of them erupting. Mauna Loa of course is erupting since Sunday night. And Kilauea is also erupting and that eruption has been going on since September 2021," Jessica Ferracane of the National Park Service told KITV 4, "I am not sure if there is anywhere else on our planet where we have a duel eruption from neighboring volcanos happening at the same time."
Helicopter tours take visitors close to the fissures and spectacular lava fountains. But Volcanos National Park will give visitors a look at the Mauna Loa eruption from a distance, along with Kilauea.
"You can see the eruption from Kilauea. You can see the eruption and the fissuring even happening way up high on Mauna Loa. That is actually a new fissure that USGS has identified as fissure number four," Ferracane said, "So you can see those from vantage points in the park that include the Kupina'i Pali overlook and that's about a half a mile, pretty easy walk from Kilauea Visitor's Center."
That includes the Kilauea Overlook, which the National Park service calls the most private viewing location at nighttime of the active lake. The view of Mauna Loa is dependent on the weather.
"We are recommending people come before 9 am or after 9 pm. If you want to see glow, it's really better after dark," Ferracane added.
The after-dark experience can be gazed upon from different parts of the island excluding Mauna Loa road, which is closed to vehicles. It is also closed to pedestrians & bikes from the first cattle guard.
"It's setting off a magnificent glow over on the Kona side you can see it from Waikoloa, Kawaihae- lots of places on the island. But to see both eruptions, I don't think you can see them anywhere else besides Hawaii Volcanos National Park." Ferracane concluded.