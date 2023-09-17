National Ethnic Food Month on Good Morning Hawaii: Repetti's Pizza & Provisions

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) – Good Morning Hawaii continues its celebration of National Ethnic Food Month with a taste of Italian – Jersey style!
Located in Hawaii Kai is Repetti’s Pizza & Provisions, an Italian pizzeria owned by a Maui family. Even if that wasn’t always the plan.
“I was always working at the pizzeria trying to get out of the restaurant business,” said Charles “Hatch” Clarke. “I got my degree and an MBA and worked in Atlantic City for five years. But here I am back in the pizza business and I've been doing it for about 25-30 years now. If you include before I was in college like 42 years.”
Maui was a vacation spot at first where they took their kids before realizing they didn't want to go back the New Jersey. The Repetti name comes from his wife Miriam’s side of the family, and as do many of the recipes.
“We found this great machine that they have in Italy and we shipped it over and it's able to make the pasta in the large batches. So it makes it less labor intensive though. Still, it's a lot of work, but you can't beat it.”
On the menu during our visit was a variety of their main offerings – salads, appetizers, pizzas, and pastas including:
- A mozzarella salad with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, red onion with their balsamic vinaigrette.
- Vodka sauce with peas and chicken and our homemade rigatoni noodles.
- Linguine with white clam sauce, with sauteed chopped clams, garlic, the clam sauce, butter, spices, and a little bit of lemon.
- Homemade rigatoni noodles with our Bolognese - a combination of sausage and beef and spices sauteed with marinara, which we make with San Marzano tomatoes.
Find more information on their menu, location, and hours here.